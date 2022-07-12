The Armed Forces liquidated the commander of the Volgograd division. This is probably the work of HIMARS

The armed forces of Ukraine liquidated the Russian colonel, the commander of the Volgograd 20th motorized rifle division of the 8th army of Russia, Aleksey Gorobets.

This was reported by the Volgograd resource "Volgograd Notebook" with reference to the widowʼs words. To confirm the colonelʼs identity, "a DNA test had to be done."

The day before, on July 11, Serhiy Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, mentioned the name of Gorobets among the high-ranking dead occupiers who were probably destroyed by HIMARS anti-aircraft missiles in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

According to him, the Armed Forces hit the headquarters of the Russians, as a result of which Gorobets, the chief of staff of the 22nd Army Corps, Major General Nasbulin, the head of the operational department of the division headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Koval, the head of the artillery of this division, Lieutenant Colonel Gordeev, and Colonel Kens were killed. It is not known where Bratchuk got this information.