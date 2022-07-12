The Head of Lugansk oblast administration: over the last week, a lot of artillery warehouses of the Russians were blown up

In the Luhansk oblast, Ukrainian artillerymen blew up many warehouses in the deep rear of the Russian army.

This was announced by the head of Luhansk oblast military administration, Serhiy Haidai.

"It has happened over the past week not once or twice, but a lot. Based on the power of the explosions, we can say that there were huge artillery depots there. Most likely, these are cartridges for large-caliber guns — from 152 to 240 for the “Grad”, “Smerch” and “Uragan” multiple-launch rocket systems, he said.

According to Haidai, the Russian occupiers are frightened by the precise work of the Ukrainian artillerymen and the well-timed detonations of their warehouses. They are predicted to keep ammunition in cars and try to transport it.

There is also information that the Russians will keep shells in schools and kindergartens in order to accuse the Ukrainian military of shelling civilian objects and imaginary victims.