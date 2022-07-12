Ukraine returned the bodies of another 30 defenders

The bodies of 30 more fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine, said Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Missing Persons.
Another operation to return the bodies took place in Zaporizhzhia oblast. It will be conducted with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the SBU, the General Staff and other law enforcement agencies. The bodies will soon be handed over to relatives for a dignified burial.
- Earlier, Kotenko reported that during the full-scale war, during a series of exchanges with Russia, Ukraine received more than 400 bodies of Ukrainian defenders. Most of them were killed at Azovstal.
- On July 11, Kotenko reported that approximately 7,200 servicemen of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, National Guardsmen and border guards are considered missing. Most of them are in captivity.
- Civilians, activists, mayors, etc. are also held captive by the Russians. According to the Association of Cities of Ukraine, at least 8 heads of cities, villages and towns from Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts are being held captive by the Russians.
- The UN has evidence of 270 cases of abduction of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military.