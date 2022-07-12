News

Ukraine returned the bodies of another 30 defenders

Kostia Andreikovets
The bodies of 30 more fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine, said Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

Another operation to return the bodies took place in Zaporizhzhia oblast. It will be conducted with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the SBU, the General Staff and other law enforcement agencies. The bodies will soon be handed over to relatives for a dignified burial.