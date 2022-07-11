The occupiers reported about an unsuccessful attempted murder on the Kherson collaborator Saldo

The occupation administration of the Kherson oblast reported about an unsuccessful attempt on the so-called "governor" of the Kherson oblast, Volodymyr Saldo.

According to the Russian propaganda media, explosives were planted in the path of the car. It was allegedly discovered and neutralized in time.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of July 11, there was an attempt to assassinate the so-called "head" of the administration of the Melitopol district, Andrei Sigut. The occupiers claim that a saboteur fired at a collaboratorʼs house, but he was not injured. The occupiers say that the attacker was killed during the detention.