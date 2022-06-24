In Kherson, the car of collaborator Dmytro Savluchenko was blown up. He died on the spot

In occupied Kherson, the car of collaborator Dmytro Savluchenko was blown up, killing him on the spot. The incident occurred on the morning of June 24.

The adviser to the head of the Kherson military administration Serhiy Khlan reported about it.

Savluchenko is the so-called head of the Department of Family, Youth and Sports of the Kherson military-civilian administration. He began cooperating with the occupiers after a full-scale Russian invasion.

The Kherson occupation administration also claims that Savluchenko died on the spot.