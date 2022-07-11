Russian shelling of Chasovyi Yar: the death toll increased to 18 people

The number of victims of shelling by Russians in Chasovyi Yar (Donetsk oblast) increased to 18.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

Six people were rescued from the rubble. Rescuers cleared and disassembled about 137 tons of destroyed elements of the building. They also managed to establish contact with two people who are under the rubble. Works are ongoing.

In the evening of July 9, the Russians shelled the city of Chasovyi Yar with missiles from "Hurricanes". The occupiers hit the 5th floor — it collapsed. Local authorities reported that at least three dozen people were in the building at the time of the attack. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that a hangar with American 155-mm M777 howitzers was allegedly destroyed with a "precision strike" in Chasovyi Yar.