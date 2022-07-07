MP of Ukraine and a collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov, who is in the occupied Kherson oblast, helped the Russians organize the export of salt and grain from the oblast.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova on July 7.

"At the beginning of the occupation, he went to Kherson Oblast to allegedly work with voters and protect his business from looters, which he cannot engage in during parliamentary activities. We have evidence that the peopleʼs elected official organized the export of salt and grain to the Russian Federation. "Conserve" opened with an FB post where he admired plans for the full-scale integration of Kherson oblast farmers into the economic model of the Russian Federation and insisted that "Russia is forever." Actually, the invaders put him to do this in the occupying body in the pseudo-position of "deputy head of the government of Kherson oblast", which he now holds," said Venediktova.