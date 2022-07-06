Zelensky assured that there are no conflicts between the Office of the President and the General Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi assured that there are no conflicts between the Office of the President and the General Staff. They work together to win the war.

He stated this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michal Martin, writes Ukrinform.

"As for the misunderstanding, we donʼt have any misunderstanding. We are at war and we must work as a team. Thatʼs how we work. If there is any inconsistency, these errors must be corrected. They are small, I believe, compared to the strength demonstrated by our state, the people of Ukraine, and our Armed Forces," Zelensky said.

According to him, during the report on the decision to introduce certificates from the Military Commissariat for men to move between oblast, the details were worked out. Zelensky noted that these details indicate that the decision was made incorrectly, so it will be canceled.