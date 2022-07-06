Zelensky assured that there are no conflicts between the Office of the President and the General Staff

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi assured that there are no conflicts between the Office of the President and the General Staff. They work together to win the war.
He stated this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michal Martin, writes Ukrinform.
"As for the misunderstanding, we donʼt have any misunderstanding. We are at war and we must work as a team. Thatʼs how we work. If there is any inconsistency, these errors must be corrected. They are small, I believe, compared to the strength demonstrated by our state, the people of Ukraine, and our Armed Forces," Zelensky said.
According to him, during the report on the decision to introduce certificates from the Military Commissariat for men to move between oblast, the details were worked out. Zelensky noted that these details indicate that the decision was made incorrectly, so it will be canceled.
- On July 5, the General Staff of Ukraine confirmed the information that, during the period of martial law, they had developed the Procedure for granting permits to Ukrainians who are on military registration to travel outside their area of residence. The permit is issued by the Military Commissariat for a period of 30 days to a year, depending on the category of person. The General Staff is still considering the nuances of people who systematically cross administrative borders due to official or personal necessity.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to this: he asked not to make such decisions without him and to prepare a report on the need for these certificates. The next day, the rule was canceled.