For the first time, National Agency on Corruption Prevention excluded from the candidates for sanctions a Russian who condemned Putinʼs regime and resigned from public office

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) reported the first case when a person was excluded from the list of candidates for sanctions.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

"A person who was previously identified by the NACP as a candidate for sanctions and published on the website "War&Sanctions" appealed to the NACP with a request to be excluded from the list. Because of the war, this person condemned the Putin regime and resigned as a member of the board of one of the largest state-owned companies of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The name of the alleged Russian has not been disclosed, but the NACP indicated that the person involved in the planned sanctions was a member of the board of the company, which is one of the ten largest in terms of revenue in the Russian energy sector. The company pays huge amounts of taxes, with which it finances the troops of the Russian Federation and the war against Ukraine.

In order to avoid sanctions, a person must "publicly condemn the Russian regime, resign from his position in a state body or company, or perform another action that is provided for the relevant category," added the NACP. There are currently 16,000 people on the list of candidates for sanctions. Some of them are already under international sanctions.