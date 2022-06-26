NAPC: A number of heads of Russian defense industries are still not under sanctions

The leaders of a number of Russian defense companies engaged in arms production are still not under sanctions, although their equipment is taking an active part in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Farid Abdrakhmanov, general director of the Novator design bureau, avoided the sanctions. Novator is a manufacturer of Kalibr cruise missiles, which the Russians use to fire on Ukrainian infrastructure.

Alexander Potapov, General Director of Uralvagonzavod, is still not under sanctions. His concern can be considered the only manufacturer of T-90 and T-14 tanks in Russia. The concern is also a manufacturer of volley fire systems "Solntsepek".

Serhiy Pitikov, general director of the Engineering Design Bureau, which created the Iskander missile system, avoided the sanctions. The situation is the same with Igor Churbanov, the head of the Votkinsk plant (which produces Tochka-U missiles), and Denis Paltsev, director of the Progress aviation company (manufacturer of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters).

In addition, according to the NAPC, the sanctions were avoided by a member of the board of directors of "Sukhoi" Sergei Korotkov. His company has a controlling stake in the Novosibirsk Aviation Plant named after Chkalov is a manufacturer of Su-34 bombers.