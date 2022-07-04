In Russia, Belgorod city, the number of people killed in Sunday`s explosions has increased

In Russia, Belgorod city, the number of people killed in explosions July 3 has risen to five.
This information was confirmed to RIA Novosti by a relative of two other victims.
These two victims are from the same family. As a result, the number of dead increased to five, because initially there were three of them.
- On the night of July 3, a "series of loud sounds" was heard in the Russian city of Belgorod. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on the partial destruction of 11 apartment buildings, as well as on the dead and injured. Gladkov did not specify what exactly caused the "loud sounds", but wrote that the anti-aircraft defense was working.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the city was allegedly struck by three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles, which were shot down by air defense. Later, journalists found confirmation that a rocket stage of the Russian anti-aircraft missile gun complex "Pantsir" had landed in one of the houses.