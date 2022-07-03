In Bilhorod, Russia, a “series of loud sounds” was heard at night. In Kursk oblast, they announced that they had shot down Ukrainian drones

At night in the Russian city of Bilhorod, a "series of loud sounds" was heard. Governor Vyacheslav Hladkov announced this on the morning of July 3.

According to him, there are partial destructions of 11 apartment buildings on Mayakovsky, Michurin, Chumychov, Popov and Pavlova streets. At least 39 private residential buildings were also affected, and five of them were completely destroyed.

Hladkov stated that there are three dead and four injured, including a 10-year-old child. Hladkov did not specify what exactly caused the "loud sounds", but wrote that the anti-aircraft defense was working.

Later, the head of Kursk oblast, Roman Starovoyt, reported that two Ukrainian Strizh drones were shot down by Russian air defense during the night on the approach to Kursk. According to him, there are no victims.