In Russia, a high-rise building in the city of Belgorod, which was allegedly fired upon by the Ukrainian military, was hit by a rocket stage of the “Pantsir” anti-aircraft missile system. This information was confirmed to the Russian media, The Insider, by military expert Oleg Zhdanov and CIT investigators.

The photo of the rocket that hit the house was published on Telegram.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the city was allegedly struck by three Ukrainian Tochka-U missiles, which were shot down by air defense.