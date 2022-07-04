The former commander of the Zaporizhzhia submarine was informed of suspicion of treason. He is currently fighting against Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) to the former commander of the submarine "Zaporizhzhia", the first-rank captain of the military unit stationed in Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the SBI.

In 2014, during the seizure of Crimea by the Russians, this captain sided with the occupier and surrendered the only Ukrainian submarine without a fight. He took an oath to the armed forces of the Russian Federation and continued his service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Currently, he is the deputy commander of the 4th separate submarine brigade, which is fighting against Ukraine.

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.