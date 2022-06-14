The commander of the Russian ship “Admiral Makarov” is under suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation has declared the commander of the Russian frigate Admiral Makarov suspected of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code).

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

In 2014, this captain betrayed his oath and remained in the part of the Crimea occupied by the Russian occupiers, refusing to leave for the Mykolaiv region. He swore an oath to the Russian Armed Forces and continued his service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Already in 2022, the deserter went to war against the Ukrainians. "Admiral Makarov" under his command fired cruise missiles "Kalibr" on Mykolayiv and Odesa.

The traitor captain faces 15 years in prison.

Now "Admiral Makarov" is in the Black Sea.