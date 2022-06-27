The State Bureau of Investigation reported the suspicion of the commander of a Russian missile boat

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reported a suspicion of treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) to a former captain of the 3rd rank from the Crimea.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation press service.

In 2014, this officer betrayed his oath and remained in the military unit captured by the Russian occupiers. The captain swore in the Russian armed forces and continued his service in the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

He now commands the Russian missile boat Vyshny Volochek and is shelling Ukraine from the Black Sea. The traitor faces up to 15 years in prison.