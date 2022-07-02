German Chancellor Scholz: Putin made the decision to invade Ukraine a year ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the Russian authorities have long been planning an attack on Ukraine, and Putin decided on the invasion at least a year before it.

He told about this in an interview with CBS.

"He is the leader of a very large country with a lot of people, with a lot of means, he is really fighting this brutal war and he has been preparing for it for a very long time. I think the decision to fight this war was made a year before it started, or maybe earlier, because he was preparing for it. And therefore he will be able to continue the war for a very long time," Scholz said.

He added that Putin expects a long war — he is ready for it.