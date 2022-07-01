The United States has allowed the use of Starlink on ships, aircraft and trucks

The US Federal Communications Commission has allowed SpaceX of Elon Mask to use the Starlink satellite Internet on vehicles. Starlink is now available for commercial airlines, ships, and trucks.

This was reported by Reuters.

SpaceX made the request early last year.

"The authorization of a new class of terminals for the SpaceX satellite system will expand the range of broadband capabilities to meet the growing demands of users who now need to connect while on the move," said a statement issued by the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday.

Under a previous experimental license, SpaceX tested Starlink-adapted aircraft terminals on Gulfstream jets and US military aircraft.