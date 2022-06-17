SpaceX rocket launches 53 Starlink Internet satellites and sets new record

SpaceXʼs Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 SpaceX Starlink satellites into orbit on June 17 and set a new record for SpaceX reuse.

This was reported by Space.com

The rocket launched at 12:09 a.m. on the East Coast of the United States from the Kennedy Space Centerʼs 39A complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was the first of three rocket launches in three days from three different sites planned by SpaceX.

About 8.5 minutes after launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 landed on Earth for a vertical landing on the unmanned spacecraft SpaceX A Shortfall of Gravitas, which was in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

And 15.5 minutes after launch, 53 satellites were in low Earth orbit.

It was the 13th launch and landing of this first stage Falcon 9, which set a new record for the re-use of SpaceX. The company plans to launch two more launches in the near future — a radar satellite for the German military on June 18 and a commercial communications satellite on June 19.