Internet from Starlink will appear on UZ trains by the end of the year

Ukrzaliznytsia trains will have Internet from Starlink satellite stations by the end of this year. UZ has already tested the pilot project.

This was stated in an interview with Liga.Tech by the head of the State Special Service Yuri Shchihol.

According to him, UZ has already tested the pilot project in some trains, after which Ukrainian specialists contacted Starlink technicians and showed them how it works. "Even they were surprised that we were able to use Starlink that way. According to the technical characteristics, it should not operate at such speeds. But it works and provides services, Shchihol said.