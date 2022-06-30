Internet from Starlink will appear on UZ trains by the end of the year

Ukrzaliznytsia trains will have Internet from Starlink satellite stations by the end of this year. UZ has already tested the pilot project.
This was stated in an interview with Liga.Tech by the head of the State Special Service Yuri Shchihol.
According to him, UZ has already tested the pilot project in some trains, after which Ukrainian specialists contacted Starlink technicians and showed them how it works. "Even they were surprised that we were able to use Starlink that way. According to the technical characteristics, it should not operate at such speeds. But it works and provides services, Shchihol said.
- Currently, Ukraine has about 12,000 Starlink terminals from SpaceX. Initially, they were used to support the operation of critical infrastructure, energy companies and hospitals, as well as in the military, but on April 20, the State Special Communications allowed Starlink terminals to be used by anyone.
- On April 27, SpaceX Ilona Maska registered a Starlink Ukraine representative office in Ukraine. On June 9, Starlink Ukraine received operator status.