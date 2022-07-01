The United States has blocked more than $ 1 billion in assets of Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, close to Putin

The US Treasury Departmentʼs Office of Foreign Assets Control has blocked a $ 1 billion trust linked to Suleiman Kerimov, a Russian oligarch close to Russian President Putin.

This was reported on the website of the administration.

It is the Heritage Trust, through which money was transferred to the United States through front companies and funds in Europe. Kerimov managed it secretly because in 2018 he was on the sanctions list, which provides for the freezing of all assets.

Kerimov is under US sanctions over money laundering charges and his role in the Russian government. In February, when Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kerimov, along with several billionaires, met with Putin.