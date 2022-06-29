The United Kingdom imposes sanctions on Putinʼs cousin and billionaire Potanin — Russiaʼs second richest man

The United Kingdom has included 13 new individuals and legal entities in its list of sanctions against Russia, including Putinʼs cousin Anna Tsivileva and Russiaʼs second richest man, oligarch Vladimir Potanin, who bought Rosbank and shares in Tinkoff Bank after Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the British government.

The British side claims that Potanin, who also owns a large conglomerate of Interros, continues to raise funds by supporting the Putin regime. His fortune is estimated at more than $ 30 billion.

Tsivileva is the president of the well-known Russian coal mining company JSC Kolmar Group. Her husband, Sergei Tsivilev, is the governor of the coal-rich Kemerovo region.

The British government is also imposing sanctions on a group of Russian citizens and companies for their involvement in "civilian repression and support" for the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. These measures were called "exposing Russiaʼs malicious activities around the world."

The sanctions include a freeze on the assets of these individuals, a ban on cooperation with them, a ban on their entry into the UK, and so on.

Since the start of Russiaʼs large-scale invasion of Ukraine (February 24), the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on more than a thousand Russian citizens and 120 companies.