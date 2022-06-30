In Poltava oblast, the movement of cars and motorcycles without mufflers was banned

The Poltava Oblast Defense Council has banned the movement of vehicles without mufflers.

This was announced by the head of the oblast military administration Dmytro Lunin.

According to him, local authorities receive a lot of complaints from residents about loud and sharp sounds from cars and motorcycles that drive without sound absorbers.

"Therefore, the Poltava Defense Council has banned the movement of vehicles that use in their design a system of exhaust gases "direct current" and other exhaust systems without a noise absorber," — said Dmytro Lunin.