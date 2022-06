In Odesa and the region banned the sale and use of fireworks, firecrackers, as well as driving without an exhaust silencer.

The corresponding decision on Wednesday, June 29, was made by the head of the regional military administration Maksym Marchenko.

The same order banned illegal racing on cars and motorcycles.

The ban will take effect on Thursday, June 30, and will last until the lifting of martial law or a separate order.