The occupiers of the Russian Federation torture ZNPP employees to drain the cooling pools

The Russian military is forcing the workers of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to drain the cooling pools.

This was reported by Energoatom.

By bullying and torture, the Russians are forcing the employees of the ZNPP hydro department to come up with a justification for the need to drain these pools. In particular, the Russian military brutally beat the diver of the ZNPP hydro department Andriy Honcharuk. The victim with multiple injuries was taken to the hospital in Enerhodar on June 29, 2022.

On June 28, Enerhoatom warned that the Russians were preparing a provocation at the temporarily occupied ZNPP: they planned to accuse Ukrainian nuclear power plants of storing weapons at the station.

Under this pretext, the occupiers insist that it is necessary to drain the cooling pools to check the bowls, and stop the sediments that supply water to the safety systems of power units. This could leave the units of Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant without cooling, is a serious breach and threatens nuclear safety.

"If this happens, the security systems of Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant will be left without cooling, which in itself is a serious breach and could threaten nuclear safety. In addition, such works should not be carried out in the warm season due to the risk of overheating and equipment failure,” Enerhoatom warns.