The IAEA has lost contact with the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stated that it has lost contact with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
This was reported on Twitter by the agency.
"IAEA has once again lost the remote connection to its safeguards surveillance systems installed at Ukraineʼs Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, underlining need for IAEA to go to the site very soon," the statement said.
- The national company Energoatom has stated that in Zaporizhzhia oblast, at the temporarily occupied nuclear power plant, the Russians are preparing a provocation: they plan to accuse Ukrainian nuclear power plants of storing weapons on the territory of the station.
- ZNPP — Europeʼs largest nuclear power plant — was occupied on March 4, 2022. The Russian occupiers occupied it together with the city of Enerhodar. There are currently about 500 Russian servicemen at the station. Personnel control the operation of power units, but perform their functions under pressure from the occupiers.