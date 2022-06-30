On air defense and drones. Britain will allocate another $ 1.2 billion for military aid to Ukraine

The United Kingdom will double its military support for Ukraine and allocate another $ 1.2 billion for military assistance.

This was reported by Bloomberg.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce an increase in funding. He will make a statement at the NATO summit in Madrid. The funds will be used to purchase air defense systems, drones, electronic warfare equipment and military equipment.

It is noted that this additional assistance is the first step that will help Ukraine go on the offensive against Russian ground forces.

Last week, Britain announced a training program for the Armed Forces.