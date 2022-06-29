Ukraine received a $ 1.3 billion grant from the United States.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We thank the President of the United States for his unprecedented support. Sanctions, weapons and finances are approaching victory. We have just received a $ 1.3 billion grant under the $ 7.5 billion state funding package. We thank the World Bank for the prompt decisions, through the mechanism of which the transfer was made," the Prime Minister said.