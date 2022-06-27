Ukraine received a $500 million soft loan from Japan

Ukraine received an additional 65 billion Japanese yen (approximately $ 500 million) in soft loans from Japan.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The funds were allocated within the framework of a loan agreement signed by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Akihiko Tanaka. The funds will be directed to the state budget to finance priority social and humanitarian expenditures, health care, etc.

The loan is provided on preferential terms: loan repayment period — 30 years, including the grace period — 10 years; interest rate — 1% per annum.

On June 7, Ukraine and Japan signed an additional agreement on a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for development policy in the field of emergency economic recovery. The agreement increased the loan by 65 billion Japanese yen, resulting in a loan amount of 78 billion Japanese yen (approximately $600 million).

On May 24, Ukraine received 13 billion Japanese yen (approximately $100 million) under the agreement.