Britain is ready to provide Ukraine with $ 525 million in financial assistance in the form of credit guarantees

The British government is ready to provide Ukraine with another 429 million pounds ($ 525 million) in loan guarantees.

This was reported on the governmentʼs website.

London is ready to provide guarantees for the allocation of World Bank funds at the end of the year. These loans will cover Ukraineʼs expenditures on public sector wages, maintenance of schools and hospitals.

With these guarantees, the total amount of financial and humanitarian support from Britain this year reaches $ 1.8 billion.