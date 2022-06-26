Britain is ready to provide Ukraine with $ 525 million in financial assistance in the form of credit guarantees

The British government is ready to provide Ukraine with another 429 million pounds ($ 525 million) in loan guarantees.
This was reported on the governmentʼs website.
London is ready to provide guarantees for the allocation of World Bank funds at the end of the year. These loans will cover Ukraineʼs expenditures on public sector wages, maintenance of schools and hospitals.
With these guarantees, the total amount of financial and humanitarian support from Britain this year reaches $ 1.8 billion.
- On June 25, the Ministry of Finance announced that Ukraine would receive a billion-dollar grant from Germany to finance priority social and humanitarian needs.
- On June 17, Ukraine received the first funds through a special IMF account — a $ 773 million loan on favorable terms from Canada.
- In April, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that during his visit to the United States, he managed to agree on $ 4.8 billion in support (grant and credit). In the future, Ukraine expects such amounts on a monthly basis.