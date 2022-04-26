Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal: Ukraine has agreed on monthly support of $ 5 billion

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that during his visit to the United States they managed to agree on $ 4.8 billion in support (grant and credit). In the future, Ukraine expects such amounts on a monthly basis.

This was reported by the press service of the Prime Minister.

"We are talking about $ 5 billion a month — the need for this amount has been confirmed by both the IMF and the World Bank. These are the funds that the budget of Ukraine needs in order to fulfill all our social and humanitarian obligations," Shmyhal said.

He added that the International Monetary Fund has already created a special administrative account through which all Ukraineʼs partners will provide assistance.