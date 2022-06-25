Ukraine will receive a €1 billion grant from Germany

The Ministers of Finance of Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with €1 billion in grant funding.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.
The funds will be directed to the State Budget of Ukraine to finance priority social and humanitarian needs during martial law. The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko stated that this grant is an extremely important contribution to the state.
The Ukrainian Ministry added that since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received a long-term soft loan of €300 million from the German government.
- On June 17, Ukraine received the first funds through a special IMF account — a $773 million loan on preferential terms from Canada.
- In April, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that during his visit to the United States, he managed to agree on $4.8 billion in support (grant and credit). In the future, Ukraine expects such amounts on a monthly basis.