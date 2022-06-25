Ukraine will receive a €1 billion grant from Germany

The Ministers of Finance of Ukraine and Germany signed an agreement to provide Ukraine with €1 billion in grant funding.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The funds will be directed to the State Budget of Ukraine to finance priority social and humanitarian needs during martial law. The Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko stated that this grant is an extremely important contribution to the state.

The Ukrainian Ministry added that since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received a long-term soft loan of €300 million from the German government.