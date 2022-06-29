Ukraine has filed a new lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia. It concerns the civilian population

Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), accusing Russia of military invasion and targeted attacks on civilians in violation of international law.

A press release from the court said that the complaint was accepted on June 23. ECtHR President Robert Spano referred the case to the fourth section of the court and informed Russia.

The lawsuit alleges mass human rights violations committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the killing and detention of civilians and the destruction of thousands of properties, which led to the flow of refugees.