Ukraine has filed a new lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights against Russia. It concerns the civilian population

Ukraine has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), accusing Russia of military invasion and targeted attacks on civilians in violation of international law.
A press release from the court said that the complaint was accepted on June 23. ECtHR President Robert Spano referred the case to the fourth section of the court and informed Russia.
The lawsuit alleges mass human rights violations committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the killing and detention of civilians and the destruction of thousands of properties, which led to the flow of refugees.
The report states that this case was preceded by four other submissions of Ukraine to the ECtHR and about 8,500 individual complaints.
In general, Ukraine accuses Russia of violating a number of rights in the ECtHR. In particular, the right to life (Article 2), the prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment (Article 3), the prohibition of slavery and forced labor (Article 4), the right to liberty and security (Article 5), the right to respect for private and family life ( Article 8), freedom of religion (Article 9), freedom of expression (Article 10), freedom of assembly (Article 11), the right to an effective remedy (Article 13) and the prohibition of discrimination (Article 14). Russia is also accused of violating the right to education, the right to freedom of movement and the ban on deportation from its country.
- On June 23, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights. In the lawsuit, Ukraine accuses the Russian authorities of violating the European Convention on Human Rights in connection with the illegal invasion of Ukraineʼs sovereign territory.
- On June 27, it became known that oligarch Rinat Akhmetov had filed a lawsuit against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights.