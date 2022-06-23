Ukraine has filed a new lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights

The Ministry of Justice has filed a new lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights.

This was announced by the Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Malyuska.

In the lawsuit, Ukraine accuses the Russian authorities of violating the European Convention on Human Rights in connection with the illegal invasion of Ukraineʼs sovereign territory.

As part of this lawsuit, Ukraine demands, in addition to the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, the award of monetary compensation to the injured parties. In the first phase of the Russian military invasion, the damage was at least $ 80 billion.

"Russia has committed a number of serious violations of the Convention, including violations of the right to life (Article 2), the prohibition of torture (Article 3), the right to liberty and security (Article 5), the right to respect for private and family life (Article 8). freedom of thought and expression (Articles 9 and 10), freedom of assembly and association (Article 11) and the right to protection of property (Article 1 of Protocol No. 1)," ”the statement said.

Ukraineʼs statement is aimed at ending the horrific and massive human rights violations committed by Russia as soon as possible and is in the interests of both individuals and legal entities affected by Russiaʼs aggression in Ukraine.

The document submitted to Ukraine today addresses Russiaʼs blatant human rights violations in the early stages of the war and describes the events from the beginning of the Russian invasion on the morning of February 24, 2022, to the actual withdrawal of its ground forces from Kyiv and other northern cities on April 7, 2022.

Complaints of violations by Russia in the next period will be sent to the European Court of Human Rights in further additions to the application.