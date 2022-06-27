Oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is suing Russia in the European Court of Human Rights

Businessman Rinat Akhmetov has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the European Court of Human Rights over its military aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of his company SCM.

Akhmetov is appealing to the court to receive "compensation for gross violations of his property rights." He asks the court to hold Russia accountable for the destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, including its enterprises (such as Azovstal), for looting and theft of export goods. The interests of the businessman are represented by the international law firm Covington & Burling LLP.

"With the help of the best Ukrainian and American lawyers, I have lodged an application with the European Court of Human Rights for damages. This lawsuit is one of the first international legal steps against Russia to stop their ongoing crimes, destruction of the Ukrainian economy, and the plundering of Ukrainian assets, "the statement said.

In addition to the lawsuit, Akhmetov asks the court to "take urgent security measures" that will prevent the further blockade of Ukrainian ports, looting, and theft of grain, as well as steel manufactured by SCM.

He also called on other businessmen affected by the aggression to go to court.