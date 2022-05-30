”Skhemy”: The occupiers began to export metal from the port of Mariupol by Russian ships

The Russian occupiers began to export metal in their ships from captured Mariupol. This is evidenced by the satellite image of Planet Labs, which is available to journalists of "Skhemy".

The cargo ship "RM-3" arrived on May 28 and stopped at one of the berths of the port, where metal is usually loaded. Russian media report that the cargo is being taken to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

At the same time, in a comment to Skhemy, the port management denied this information. They stated that the metal belonged to Metinvest. However, Rinat Akhmetovʼs company also told reporters that it had not given any orders.