Ukraine returned the bodies of 46 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, including 21 Azovstal defenders

Kostia Andreikovets
Another operation to return the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen took place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Ministry of Reintegration announced the return of 46 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, including 21 Azovstal defenders. The ministry also published a photo of the convoy that took the bodies.