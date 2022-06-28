Ukraine returned the bodies of 46 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, including 21 Azovstal defenders

Another operation to return the bodies of dead Ukrainian servicemen took place in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
The Ministry of Reintegration announced the return of 46 fallen Ukrainian soldiers, including 21 Azovstal defenders. The ministry also published a photo of the convoy that took the bodies.
- On June 12, Ukraine returned the bodies of 220 Azovstal defenders, a third of whom are Azovs. Before that, the bodies of almost 400 defenders of Mariupol were returned. On June 14, Ukraine returned the bodies of 64 Azovstal defenders, and on June 21, the bodies of another 35 soldiers.