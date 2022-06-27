The court seized the property of the Russian Rostech, Tatneft, RusAl and HMS Group in Ukraine for UAH 4.5 billion

At the request of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court seized property belonging to Russian corporations totaling more than 4.5 billion hryvnias.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The court seized the corporate rights of nine Ukrainian companies owned by the Russian holding companies Rostech, Tatneft, RusAl and HMS Group, as well as 70 real estate objects, including property complexes and land plots, with a total value of over 4.5 billion hryvnias.

The pre-trial investigation into Russiaʼs planning and aggressive war against Ukraine identified, among other things, hidden in offshore jurisdictions assets of Russian corporations that could be used in subversive activities against the country.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out in criminal proceedings on the facts of sabotage and aggressive warfare (Part 1 of Article 113, Part 1 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).