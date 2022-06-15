The court seized the assets of a Belarusian fuel company operating in Ukraine

The court seized the assets of a Belarusian fuel company involved in financing Russiaʼs aggression.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Among the seized assets are corporate rights and bank accounts with a total value of almost UAH 20 million. According to the SBU, this network specializes in the wholesale of various fuels. Over the past year, it has exported goods worth almost UAH 20 billion to Ukraine. The company had Belarusian state-owned enterprises among its founders, purchased raw materials from Russia, and paid taxes to the budgets of both countries.

All seized assets were transferred to the National Agency for Detection, Investigation, and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA).

The Office of the Prosecutor General said that it was a company founded by the Belarusian Oil Company CJSC and the Republican Unitary Enterprise Belorusneft Production Association.