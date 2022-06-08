The court seized the assets of the company for 2 billion hryvnias, which is owned by Putinʼs entourage

The court seized the assets of a company owned by people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"We are talking about one of the largest manufacturers of concrete structures, which supplied products both in Ukraine and abroad," the intelligence service said. Police found that the ultimate beneficiaries of the company are Russian businessmen involved in financing the "Luhansk and Donetsk peopleʼs republics". "One of them is even close to the Russian presidentʼs entourage and is a sponsor of the United Russia partyʼs election campaign. In addition, he is building housing for the FSB and the Russian Armed Forces," the SBU said.

To avoid international sanctions and supply goods to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the companyʼs management rebranded the brand. According to the court decision, assets worth over UAH 2 billion were seized:

100% of corporate rights in the form of authorized capital of over 437 million;

movable and immovable property of the enterprise with an estimated value of 1.5 billion;

9 bank accounts with a total of over 104 million hryvnias.

According to the court decision, the seized property is transferred to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Search and Asset Management (ARMA).

According to media reports, it is about the company "Aerok", which is subordinated to the Russian oligarch Andrey Molchanov.