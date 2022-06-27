The G7 countries will expand sanctions against Russia. What is planned?

The G7 countries will expand sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

The new restrictions were announced in the administration of US President Joe Biden.

Future sanctions will affect Russiaʼs military production and supply chains, access to key industrial resources, services and technologies, including those that support Russiaʼs military-industrial base and technology sector, as well as Russian individuals and companies.

Hundreds of individuals and companies will be subject to sanctions. In addition, Russia faces an increase in tariffs on more than 570 groups of goods with a total value of about $ 2.3 billion, as well as a ban on imports of gold from Russia, which was announced earlier.

In addition, sanctions will be imposed on a number of companies and individuals that help Russia circumvent the restrictions.