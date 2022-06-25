Hackers attack Ukrainian operators and providers with letters about legal aid

The State Special Communications Service reported a new type of hacker attack on Ukrainian operators and providers. Hackers have started sending emails with the topic "Free primary legal aid".

This was reported by the press service of the department.

The letters come from an email address in the gov.ua domain, which is probably compromised. They have a password-protected attachment "Algorithm of actions of members of the family of a missing serviceman LegalAid.rar". This RAR archive contains the document "Algorithm_LegalAid.xlsm". If you open it, the DarkCrystal RAT malware will download and run.

The government Computer Emergency Response Team CERT-UA believes that the same hackers attacked Ukraineʼs media organizations in June.