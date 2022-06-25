Microsoft has released a report on cyberattacks after the start of the war in Ukraine

Microsoft has released a report on the activity of Russian hackers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. According to it, Russia is using large-scale cyber attacks to support the invasion. But many of them have failed.

A new study found that while most of Russiaʼs recent cyberactivity was concentrated in Ukraine, at least 128 network intrusions were detected in 42 more countries. Only 37 of them (29%) were successful. Among the successful intrusions, only a quarter (nine out of 128 attempted attacks) ended in data theft.

Five conclusions that Microsoft made during the first four months of the war: