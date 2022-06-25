Microsoft has released a report on cyberattacks after the start of the war in Ukraine

Microsoft has released a report on the activity of Russian hackers since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. According to it, Russia is using large-scale cyber attacks to support the invasion. But many of them have failed.
A new study found that while most of Russiaʼs recent cyberactivity was concentrated in Ukraine, at least 128 network intrusions were detected in 42 more countries. Only 37 of them (29%) were successful. Among the successful intrusions, only a quarter (nine out of 128 attempted attacks) ended in data theft.
Five conclusions that Microsoft made during the first four months of the war:
- protection against military invasion currently requires most countries to be able to distribute and spread digital transactions and data assets across borders and other countries;
- recent advances in cyber threat intelligence and endpoint protection have helped Ukraine counter a large percentage of destructive Russian cyberattacks;
- as the coalition of countries united to defend Ukraine, Russian intelligence services intensified network penetration and espionage activities aimed at allied governments outside Ukraine;
- in coordination with these cyber activities, Russian agencies are conducting global cyber-influence operations in support of their military action;
- Ukraineʼs lessons call for a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to strengthen protection against the full range of cyber-destructive, espionage and influence operations.