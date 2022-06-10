Hackers from Russia attacked the Ukrainian media

The governmentʼs Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA warned about the mass sending of dangerous e-mails with the topic "LIST of links to interactive maps". This was reported in the State Special Service,

Distributions are carried out, in particular, among media organizations of Ukraine (radio stations, newspapers, news agencies, etc.). More than 500 email addresses of recipients have been set.

Emails contain an application in the form of the document "LIST of links to interactive maps.docx", the opening of which may lead to the download of the malicious program CrescentImp.

Experts warn that attackers are increasingly resorting to sending e-mails from compromised e-mail addresses of government agencies.

Activity is being tracked by UAC-0113 (average confidence level associated with Sandworm). This group was involved in organizing a large-scale attack on Ukraineʼs energy sector in April this year.