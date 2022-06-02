Hackers from Russia attacked Ukrainian government organizations

Hackers from Russia attacked state organizations of Ukraine using the malicious program Cobalt Strike Beacon, the State Special Communications Service reported.

The government team of cybersecurity specialists CERT-UA found the file "changes in payroll with accruals.docx", which was distributed among state organizations of Ukraine by e-mail.

The document contained a link to an HTML file with JavaScript code, which will run the PowerShell command, load the EXE file "ms-msdt.exe" and damage the computer with the malicious program Cobalt Strike Beacon.

Experts blocked the domain name and server and recommended paying attention to the "sdiagnhost.exe" process on work computers.