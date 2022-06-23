In Mariupol, Russians are conducting a “population census” and offering burial services for 10,000 hryvnias

An illegal "census" is being conducted in occupied Mariupol. During the procedure, people are required to provide identity documents and are forced to undergo fingerprinting (fingerprints are recorded).

This was reported by the Central Intelligence Agency of Ukraine.

Currently, locals are not allowed to leave the city. There are several film crews of Russian TV channels here, which have the task of demonstrating "the establishment of a peaceful life."

"Despite the lack of any earnings in the majority of the population, prices for goods and services are constantly rising. In particular, the cost of a one-and-a-half-liter bottle of water reaches almost 100 hryvnias, a kilogram of pork — 600 hryvnias," the statement reads.

There are also private funeral teams from Russia in the city. The price of their "services" is 10,000 hryvnias per body.