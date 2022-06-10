Mayor of Mariupol: An outbreak of infectious diseases has started in the city

Outbreaks of infectious diseases have begun in Mariupol due to mass burials in yards and bodies under rubble.

This was stated by Mayor Vadym Boychenko in an interview with the Ukrainian Air Force.

"Cholera, dysentery and other infectious diseases are already circulating in the city, but [the occupying power] is hiding it. The city was closed for quarantine. No one is released or admitted from there," he said, adding that there may be dozens of cholera patients in the city now, and their number will grow rapidly.

According to Boychenko, despite the lack of data from hospitals, the city has all the signs of an outbreak of cholera.