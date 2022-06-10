There is a risk of a large cholera outbreak in Mariupol. The lack of medicine in the city complicates the situation

This morning UK Defence intelligence report said there was a risk of a major cholera outbreak in Russian-occupied Mariupol. Isolated cases have been registered since May. The intelligence notes that in 1995 Ukraine also suffered from small outbreaks of cholera on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

As medical services in Mariupol are likely to collapse, a large outbreak of cholera in Mariupol will significantly worsen the situation.

British intelligence also notes that Russia is regaining control of much of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk oblast, but its troops have made little progress in trying to encircle a large area from the north and south.

There is a shortage of drinking water in the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, and there are no medicines in Kherson. There are also serious disruptions in telephone and internet services.