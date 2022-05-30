Mayor of Mariupol: The occupiers built four cemeteries, 120,000 people are left without electricity, water and food, the city is threatened by an epidemic

Occupying Russian troops staged a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol. The city has no light, no drinking water and almost no food. The bodies of the dead and garbage poison the water sources used by citizens. The occupiers store the bodies of Mariupol residents killed by the Russian army in supermarkets.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko spoke about the current situation in Mariupol on a national telethon.

According to him, spontaneous burials in the city, where the Russian army killed more than 20,000 people, pose a threat of epidemics. Sewerage is not working, the garbage collection system is also missing — all this forms a mass of waste, which moves disorganizedly towards rivers and the sea and poisons the sources from which locals take water. This poisonous water can provoke an outbreak of infectious diseases.

According to doctors, cholera and dysentery outbreaks could kill thousands of Mariupol residents this summer.

Vadym Boychenko also confirmed the information about cemeteries in supermarkets, which was previously disseminated by the media.

"Accumulators" — this is what the occupiers call the premises where they collect the bodies of Mariupol killed by the Russian army. There are four such drives in the city," he said.

According to the mayor, the Russian occupiers are holding captive about 120,000 people in ruined Mariupol. The city has been closed for over a month. There are filtration camps around Mariupol, and it is currently almost impossible to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation have set up a prison on the basis of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory, where they detain civil servants and municipal employees who are awaiting "sentences".

Vadym Boychenko also said that the so-called "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic courts" have already handed down the first "sentences" to Mariupol. Municipal employees of the city received 10 years behind bars. There are also deadly "sentences" — some people are threatened with execution.