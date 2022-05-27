The bodies of 70 Mariupol residents were found under the rubble of the Oktiabr plant. They were buried in a mass grave

Another massacre of civilians was found in Mariupol. About 70 bodies were found during the dismantling of the debris on the territory of the former Oktiabr plant.

The search work in the temporarily occupied city was carried out by representatives of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies, said the mayorʼs adviser Petro Andriushchenko.

"People were crushed by the wreckage of the building after the shelling. The bodies of the victims were packed in plastic bags and taken for burial in a mass grave in the village of Stary Krym," he wrote.

The bodies of people were not identified, but locals say that given the condition of the bodies, there was nothing special to identify.